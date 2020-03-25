Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.67

Headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Intel’s ranking:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

INTC stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

