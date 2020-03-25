Insider Buying: TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) insider David Watson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £78,500 ($103,262.30).
LON:TRY opened at GBX 302.10 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 497.83 ($6.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.60.
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
