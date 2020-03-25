Insider Buying: TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) insider David Watson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £78,500 ($103,262.30).

LON:TRY opened at GBX 302.10 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 497.83 ($6.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.60.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.