InPlay Oil Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPO. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian decreased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TSE:IPO opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

