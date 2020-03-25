IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) vs. Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Rio Tinto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 0.64 $103.71 million $0.29 10.34 Rio Tinto $43.17 billion 1.24 $8.01 billion $6.33 6.66

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. Rio Tinto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMPALA PLATINUM/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Rio Tinto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rio Tinto 4 13 5 0 2.05

Rio Tinto has a consensus price target of $2,078.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,828.86%. Given Rio Tinto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Dividends

IMPALA PLATINUM/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $4.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. IMPALA PLATINUM/S pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rio Tinto pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rio Tinto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and Rio Tinto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.