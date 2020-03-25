IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Trading Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IHS Markit traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $46.38, approximately 3,553,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,573,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after buying an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.