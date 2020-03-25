IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

INFO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

NYSE:INFO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

