IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Cut to $72.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

