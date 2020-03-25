IGM Biosciences (IGMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $74.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

