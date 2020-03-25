IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading Up 12.1%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price was up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $207.06 and last traded at $204.99, approximately 1,065,888 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 685,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

