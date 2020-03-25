IDEX Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Friday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Shares of IEX opened at $119.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,464,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

