ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) rose 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.83 and last traded at $182.26, approximately 243,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 153,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,745,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

