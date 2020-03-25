IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns Media Impact Score of 2.82

Press coverage about IBM (NYSE:IBM) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a coverage optimism score of 2.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected IBM’s ranking:

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. IBM has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.27.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.