Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.99, approximately 207,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,738,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.02.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.