Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 192.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HII opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.23 and a 200 day moving average of $235.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

