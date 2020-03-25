Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.43 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

