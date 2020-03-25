Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.
NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.43 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.