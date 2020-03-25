HSBC Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €86.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €96.40 ($112.09).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €58.18 ($67.65) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €63.94 ($74.35) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.07 and a 200-day moving average of €99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

