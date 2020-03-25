HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 646,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,033,000 after acquiring an additional 539,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751,296 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,067 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

