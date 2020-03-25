Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.31, 4,948,810 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,043,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Specifically, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.