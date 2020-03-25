Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was down 8.4% on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Honeywell International traded as low as $110.78 and last traded at $103.09, approximately 5,743,057 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,866,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.