Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 440.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

