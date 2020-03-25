HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Hold”

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of HKCVF opened at $0.95 on Monday.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Company Profile

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power utility, generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 2 gas-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 1 wind turbine, and 1 solar power system with an installed capacity of 3,237 MW.

