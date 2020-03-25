Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $324,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

