Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 6,516 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

