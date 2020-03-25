Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Twitter by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

