Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $13,897,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.