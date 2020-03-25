Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $326,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.