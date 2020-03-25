Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $317,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 65,373 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.