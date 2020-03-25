Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.