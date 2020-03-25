Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after buying an additional 56,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 716.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 1,610,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

