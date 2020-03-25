Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

