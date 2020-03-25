Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of CSI Compressco worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.86. CSI Compressco LP has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.50 million. Research analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

