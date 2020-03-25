Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,026,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.