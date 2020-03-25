Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,200 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

