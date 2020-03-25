Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

