Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,144 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,090,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

