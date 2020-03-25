Head-To-Head Review: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Utah Medical Products and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 971.43%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 31.40% 14.81% 13.40% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.14 $14.73 million N/A N/A Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 179.50 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.