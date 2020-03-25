Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Reduced by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 724,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

NYSE:HAL opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.