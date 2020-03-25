H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Price Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from to . BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. H & R Block traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.17, 2,853,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,674,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in H & R Block by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in H & R Block by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 109,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

