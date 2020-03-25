Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Green Dot by 57.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 69.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

