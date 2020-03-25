Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $154.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group traded as low as $138.29 and last traded at $137.02, 3,568,481 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,032,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.41.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average of $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.