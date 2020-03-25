Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $57.31 on Monday. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

