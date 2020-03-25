Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Trading Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as low as $117.38 and last traded at $117.56, 3,494,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,487,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

