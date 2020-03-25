Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $419.14 million, a P/E ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

