Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,383 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

