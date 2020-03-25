GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

