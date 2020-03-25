General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

