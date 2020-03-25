General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,060 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in General Mills were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

