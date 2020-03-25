GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Price Up 12.3%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) shares rose 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.73, approximately 280,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 323,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

GCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.96.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 427,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

