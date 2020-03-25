Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 78,195 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,195 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.