Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Brunswick worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.39.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

